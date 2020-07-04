Former Phillies pitcher Tyson Brummett killed in plane crash

DEREK JETER SAYS ‘NO TRUST’ BETWEEN MLB OWNERS, PLAYERS FOLLOWING ‘EMBARRASSING’ PUBLIC NEGOTIATIONS

Witnesses told police which they saw the little plane spiral out of view and some minutes later they heard the impact. They called 911 but hiked to the scene where they verified that the occupants “died on impact.”

Rescue teams were dispatched to the scene and in addition confirmed four dead occupants.

Brummett, friend Alex Blackhurst and his aunt and uncle, Elaine and Douglas Blackhurst were recognized as the victims.

The NTSB and FAA are investigating the reason for the crash.

Brummett was drafted by the Phillies in 2007 where he played in the Phillies’ system for five years, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. He only played in one MLB game in his eight years in the minors.