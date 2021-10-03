Former Pepsico CEO Indra Nooyi on her new book, becoming CEO of Pepsi, and her passion for work

In this episode of Yahoo Finance Presents, former PepsiCo Chairman & CEO Indra Nooyi sat down with Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi to discuss her new book, “My Life in Full.” She talks about her drive and passion for her work, starting from the bottom, her childhood and upbringing, and being an early woman in a leadership position. She also discusses her advice to women, return to work at the office, corporate burnout, and the rivalry between Pepsi and Coca Cola.