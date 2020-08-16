Former Packers QB joining Mike McCarthy’s training camp staff in Dallas

Seneca Wallace handles a brand-new function under his former coach, Mike McCarthy.

Mike McCarthy took control of as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys throughout an extremely unpredictable time, however he’s constructing out his training camp training staff with some familiar faces. The Athletic’s Jon Machota reported that Seneca Wallace, who played quarterback for the Green Bay Packers under McCarthy throughout the 2013 season, has actually signed up with the Cowboys’ quarterback space staff.

Wallace was a quite average quarterback throughout his prime as a gamer. He never ever began a complete 16-game season in his profession, and he hung out having fun with the Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns prior to landing in Green Bay for his last season in the NFL. During his finest season with the Seahawks in 2008, Wallace tossed for 11 goals and simply over 1,500 backyards over 10 video games.

Former NFL QB Seneca Wallace has actually signed up with the Cowboys quarterback space as a coach fortraining camp He bet Mike McCarthy in Green Bay in 2013. Others frequently in that space: QB assistant Scott Tolzien, QB coach Doug Nussmeier, OC Kellen Moore, McCarthy — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 16, 2020

However, efficiency as a gamer isn’t constantly a reflection of training capability. Just take a look at Bill Belichick, who never ever even stated for the NFL draft and played Division III …