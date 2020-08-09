Former Packers Pro Bowler could get fresh start in Cincinnati

Credit: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

A former Green Bay Packers protective lineman could be on the relocation to Cincy

The Cincinnati Bengals are starting their develop to the future with LSU quarterback Joe Burrow at the helm. As holds true with lots of groups who prepare a quarterback, they attempt to put correct pieces around them prior to they’re due for a pricey agreement. For the Bengals, they’re wanting to emerge from the basement of the AFC North, and with that, they’ll require a stout protective line. And it appears they’re strengthening the front 4.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions defensive deal with Mike Daniels gone to with theBengals If all works out, the group will likely sign Daniels to an offer

Former Lions’ and Packers’ Pro Bowl DT Mike Daniels is checking out today with the Cincinnati Bengals, per source. If the see goes as prepared, the 31- year-old Daniels is anticipated to be a Bengal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 9, 2020

Adding Daniels makes good sense for the Bengals

Daniels’ started his profession in 2012 with the Packers as a fourth-round select ofIowa Through his very first 6 seasons, Daniels was a constant force due to the fact that he hardly ever was hurt. That all altered in 2018, nevertheless, after he was restricted to 10 video games due to the fact that of a foot injury …