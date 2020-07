CLICK ON THIS LINK FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Florian, who got captured for doping in 2019, was an expert triathlete, and a two-time Austrian nationwide champ. In February, he was banned for 4 years.

Johann, on the other hand, completed at the Summer Olympics in 1980, 1984 and1988 He won the nationwide roadway title in 1983 and belonged to the Austrian group that won bronze at the time trial of the 1987 world champions.