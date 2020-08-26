Former Oklahoma football standout is standing out at Buccaneers camp

A former Oklahoma football star who went undrafted is rapidly ending up being a standout at Buccaneers training camp and Tom Brady has actually noticed his play.

Every protector in Tampa Bay Buccaneers camp this summer season has a basic method to show themselves. Just stop the legend that is Tom Brady.

One member of the secondary has actually taken that obstacle and prospered. His name might be an unknown one to Bucs fans, however Oklahoma Sooners fans understand the skills ofParnell Motley The undrafted corner out of Oklahoma is going far for himself in Tampa and might simply make a task after being dissatisfied on draft night.

Motley has 2 interceptions off of Brady in the recently of camp as related from beat press reporter Jenna Laine of ESPN and star receiver Mike Evans is needing to strive to get open vs. the former Sooner.

Bruce Arians stated of UDFA cornerback Parnell Motley, who has actually now chosen Tom Brady off two times in the last 7 days– “He keeps making plays every single day, he’s going to get a job.” — JennaLaine ESPN (@JennaLaine ESPN) August 24, 2020

“He keeps making plays every single day, he’s going to get a job,” Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians stated.

The Buccaneers appear to have actually found a rough diamond with undrafted totally free representative Parnell Motley standing out in camp.

Brady does not toss …