Former NYPD detective blasts new police reform measures

“If you want to nationalize something as far as the use of force and make that general, that’s fine. But qualified immunity? We go out there and make split-second decisions that can cause our life,” Odom stated.

Odom went on to state, “And then, for a split-second decision, then now you want to attack me, you want to sue me, you want to take my property? Once again, like a few good men, I say, pick up a weapon and take a pose. Join me.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Con., threw the woman weight behind an increasing movement in order to defund police departments that has become a coming back cry for some protesters within the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The modern firebrand place her seal of approval of acceptance on the far-left demand as an insurance policy solution to combat police brutality plus racial injustice during a congressional primary discussion that broadcast Friday night on NY1.

Ocasio-Cortez stated she’s “actively engaged in advocacy” for a “reduction of our NYPD budget and defunding a $6 billion dollars NYPD price range that costs all of us books within the hands in our children plus costs all of us very terribly needed investment decision in NYCHA [New York City Housing Authority] and general public housing.”

Ocasio-Cortez echoed the demands regarding Black Lives Matter and police reform active supporters and workers that New York City should be investing less about policing plus putting that funds into sources that would assist black areas thrive, like education, casing and sociable services.

That position puts the woman at chances with the couch of the Congressional Black Caucus and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who state they don’t help efforts in order to defund police departments.

Ocasio-Cortez presented up the woman support for your #DefundthePolice movements when having her coverage solutions to police reforms. She also desires to end qualified immunity, which shields police representatives from lawful accountability and he or she also would like to end typically the transfer regarding military products to police departments.