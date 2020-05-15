Former NY Times reporter bashes governors over coronavirus toll in nursing homes: ‘A lot to answer for’

Berenson, the host of “Fox Nation 101: COVID Contrarian,” informed host Tucker Carlson that leaders in New York are belatedly responding to the massive variety of fatalities in these amenities.

“They are doing it two months and 5,000 deaths late, but at least they are now talking about not letting people who have COVID be discharged into nursing homes,” mentioned Berenson, who famous that such a coverage was not in place in Florida, which has a excessive aged inhabitants.

“Another thing you can do with nursing homes is you can prevent people from visiting,” Berenson added. “But obviously, there is a cost to the people inside of the homes when you do that. And so everything is a balance, but clearly, the governors of New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania have a lot to answer for, and nobody is really asking.”

Carlson, for his half, expressed incredulity that the variety of COVID-19 deaths in nursing houses was not an even bigger story.

“In Pennsylvania and New York, authorities ordered nursing homes to accept infected patients, and thousands died,” he mentioned. “For some reason, that scandal is not on the front page of The New York Times every day.”

Over Mother’s Day weekend, the New York Post editorial board wrote that Cuomo “finally admitted — tacitly and partially anyway” that State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker’s order that nursing houses re-admit coronavirus-positive sufferers was a mistake.

“Such patients must now test negative for the virus before hospitals can return them to nursing homes,” the board wrote. “Yet the gov also admitted that COVID-19 cases might still go to the facilities via other routes, and didn’t explicitly overrule Zucker’s March 25 mandate that homes must accept people despite their testing status — indeed, couldn’t even require a test pre-admission,”

According to knowledge compiled by Phil Kerpen, the president of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity, 60.9 % of all COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts had been residents of nursing houses or long-term care amenities. Kerpen’s knowledge additionally discovered that 68.7 % of Pennsylvania COVID-19 deaths had been residents of nursing houses or long-term care facilites.

The knowledge compiled by Kerpen discovered that simply 25.three % of COVID-19 deaths in New York had been residents of nursing houses or long-term care amenities. However, that complete doesn’t embrace nursing dwelling or care dwelling residents who died at native hospitals.