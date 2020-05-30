Former NSS chief elected chairman of Homeland party – Panorama

The founding session of Homeland (Hayrenik) party happened on Saturday in Yerevan. The agenda of the session included the election of the party chairman, board members in addition to the revision of the party constitution and program. As Homeland press service reported, Artur Vanetsyan, the previous chief of National Security Service (NSS) was unanimously elected because the Chairman of the brand new party.

The delegates additionally permitted the board comprising of 9 members. It is famous the Homeland will place itself as heart-proper party.

Following the procedural voting, Vanetsyan delivered remarks, outlining the objectives of the newly established political party.

“All of us and the majority of all Armenians had great hopes and were inspired to accept the velvet revolution. Not only we accepted it but most of us contributed through their experience, capabilities, efforts and enthusiasm to turn the goals of the revolution into reality,” Vanetsyan acknowledged, including the principle issue for him to enter into lively politics is the sense of duty. “I see major risks, complex issues and dangerous mistakes our country faces every day, as I predicted. Regretfully, all my predictions came into reality. I do insist that hard work is ahead of us to prevent negative developments. That was the reason I decided to enter into real politics,” mentioned Vanetsyan.

Vanetsyan subsequent outlined the ideas and approaches the brand new party will undertake in appearing within the political discipline of Armenia. “We supply a program and work model that ought to relaxation on fundamentals corresponding to:

Responsibility in opposition to infantilism

Sincerity in opposition to lies and manipulation

Discipline in opposition to anarchy

Unity in opposition to cleavage

System agains chaos

Stability in opposition to uncertainty

Pragmatism agains populism.

Our folks want leaders who will really feel, act and declare themselves because the leaders of the entire nation regardless of their private preferences. We want leaders who won’t play on folks’s present feelings however unite throughout options of actual issues for the sake of first rate and higher residing. We want leaders who will refuse faux and false agendas, work types and instruments. We want management that may change from the regime of “internet live” to the one of overcoming the actual challenges of life,” Vanetsyan acknowledged.