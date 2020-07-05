Former Nottingham Forest footballer Derrick Otim dies aged just 24 by drowning in US lake 

Former Nottingham Forest footballer Derrick Otim has died aged 24 after he drowned in a lake in the US.

The English-born star drowned in Lake Keowee, South Carolina, according to reports in America.

Nottingham Forest FC has posted a tribute to the gamer, saying: ‘Rest in peace, Derrick.

‘NFFC are saddened to understand of the passing of former academy player Derrick Otim.

‘The thoughts of everybody at the club venture out to his friends and family only at that tragic time.’

Star player for the club Matty Cash has tweeted in tribute: ‘RIP del, can’t believe I’m writing this.

‘Such a premier lad who always brought a smile to everybody’s face when around him.’

Derrick Otim, 24, drowned in Lake Keowee, South Carolina, in accordance with local reports