Former North Carolina professor who resigned after controversial tweets found dead in home

Adams, 55, revealed his retirement in late June after a series of posts on Twitter triggered outrage from the neighborhood.

The university stated in a declaration that the choice to retire came, “in light of the public attention generated by comments he made on his personal social media channels.”

The university sent out a memo to the school neighborhood Thursday to notify them of Adam’s death.

“It is with sadness that we share the news that the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation involving Dr. Mike Adams, professor of criminology. Please keep his friends and loved ones in your thoughts,” the memo, gotten by Fox News, stated.

The professor of criminology at UNCW, and author of “Feminists Say the Darndest Things: A Politically Incorrect Professor Confronts ‘Womyn’ on Campus,” was arranged to retireAug 1 after 27 years at the school, chancellor Jose Sartarelli stated in a declaration.

In one tweet on May 28, Adams composed: “Don’t shut down the universities. Shut down the non essential majors. Like Women’s Studies.”

On May 29, Adams tweeted: “This evening I ate pizza and drank beer with six guys at a six seat table top. I almost felt like a free man who was not living in the slave state of North Carolina. Massa Cooper, let my people go!” he stated referencing the state’s DemocraticGov Roy Cooper.

The remarks came days after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis triggered nationwide outrage and demonstrations. Floyd, an unarmed Black guy, passed away in cops custody after a policeman kneeled on his neck for over 8 minutes.

Adams later on safeguarded his tweets, stating they had absolutely nothing to do with race and were jabs at Cooper’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and limiting lockdown steps.

Petitions to fire Adams gathered more than 25,000 signatures. At the time, he submitted a grievance with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, stating he got a death risk from somebody he angered, according to reports by WECT.

The occurrence was not the very first time Adams gathered analysis due to the fact that of his tweets.

In 2016, he published on Twitter: “Black Lives Matter supporters are either racist, emotionally unstable, or suffering from severe intellectual hernia. Or all of the above.” In a different post that year he composed, “When someone kills a cop you know his last words were probably either ‘Allahu Akbar’ or ‘Black Lives Matter.’”

He likewise dealt with reaction for calling a trainee a “queer Muslim.”