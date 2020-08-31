Former Nigeria youth goalkeeper Felagha passes away in Senegal

The Nigerian sports neighborhood is grieving the unexpected death away of the former Eupen shot-stopper

The Nigeria Football Federation has actually validated the death of former Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles goalkeeper John Felagha on Monday.

Felagha passed away at the age of 26 in Senegal on Sunday however the reason for his death is yet to be revealed.

He belonged to the Nigeria U17 group that completed second at the 2009 Fifa U17 World Cup hosted on house soil and was likewise part of the Nigeria U20 team that took a trip to Turkey for the 2013 Fifa U20 World Cup.

Felagha likewise made the Flying Eagles cut for the 2013 Toulon Tournament in France and he played in their 1-1 draw versus Brazil U21 at the Stade Louis Hon.

At club level, the 26-year-old signed up with Belgian attire AS Eupen from Aspire Academy, Senegal in July 2012.

He played 2 video games for the Pandas in the Belgian 2nd department prior to leaving in 2013.

Felagha’s last competitive football getaway was in 2013 and he continued to training at Aspire Academy.

“The sad passing of John Felagha, ex-Flying Eagles goalkeeper, came to us all as a rude shock,” Nigerian Sports Minister, Sunday Dare tweeted.

“He represented Nigeria at the 2013 Africa Youth Championship (AYC) & 2015 U20 Fifa World Cup He was training future stars prior to his unexpected death. May …