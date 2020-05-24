Former NFL player Jack Brewer on Biden backlash over black voter comment: ‘The mask is off’

Brewer made the statements two days after Biden expressed remorse throughout a name with black enterprise leaders for his remark about African-American voters in an earlier interview.

“I shouldn’t have been so cavalier,” Biden mentioned in a Friday afternoon telephone name with the U.S. Black Chambers, addressing the controversy inside seconds of the session beginning.

Biden made the feedback to host Charlamagne tha God of “The Breakfast Club” radio present. The remarks immediately ignited a backlash from critics, the Trump marketing campaign calling them “racist and dehumanizing.”

“It’s time to look in the mirror and have a real soul check to see the man that has really mass incarcerated black men over the last two-and-a-half-plus decades,” Brewer mentioned on Sunday.

JACK BREWER: BIDEN KNEW EXACTLY WHAT HE WAS DOING ON ‘THE BREAKFAST CLUB’

Brewer was referencing Biden’s deep involvement in drafting the 1994 crime invoice.

As a senator from Delaware, Biden helped craft the 1994 crime invoice that was signed into regulation by then-President Bill Clinton. Biden has lengthy highlighted his position in serving to write the regulation, which on the time was the most important anti-crime invoice within the nation’s historical past. The measure offered for 1000’s of latest law enforcement officials, thousands and thousands of {dollars} to fund prevention applications and billions of {dollars} to construct new prisons.

But the regulation’s lengthy been criticized by Democrats who blame the measure for spiking incarcerations, notably amongst minorities, resulting from a compulsory life sentence coverage for repeat offenders.

“He was the VP of Barack Obama so he hides in the closet a lot,” Brewer mentioned on Sunday. “[He] has been able to cover up all of his oppressive policies that he’s pushed really, since he has been in [the] Senate.”

He added that “for me, it goes back to the prisons.”

“I teach in prisons all across this country and so at some point, it has to get off of the politics and talk about the real black families that Joe Biden has decimated through his 1994 crime bill.”

“There’s [sic] hundreds of thousands of black families right now who don’t have their fathers or who have been locked up disproportionately and it’s time for him to answer to black America,” He continued. “Keep it real and stop race-baiting.”

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser, Madeleine Rivera and Allie Raffa contributed to this report.