Former Newsround boss is announced as replacement for Radio 4’s Today programme

BBC Radio 4’s PM programme editor will transfer to the Today present from September, changing present editor Sarah Sands.

The appointment comes simply weeks after it was revealed the BBC had demoted its editor place to a ‘toothless’ new ‘government’ function with much less energy to set the information agenda.

It comes amid plans to chop the variety of stay political interviews on the morning broadcast as a part of the company’s plan to save lots of £80 million.

Basta and International Emmy award-winning editor Ms Griffiths has greater than 25 years’ journalist expertise, having beforehand led groups at Newsround and the World at One.

Emmy and Bafta successful editor Owenna Griffiths will begin modifying BBC Radio 4’s Today programme from September

She beforehand labored for the Today programme for 9 years.

Ms Griffiths stated: ‘Perhaps slightly embarrassingly, the Today programme has been part of my life since I first began listening at college.

‘I realized a lot about journalism when working there as a producer and it is an enormous privilege to be requested to return as editor.

‘I’d wish to thank Sarah Sands for handing on a programme in such good condition and look ahead to getting caught in after the summer season.’

A BBC spokesman stated yesterday: ‘Owenna’s profitable editorship on the PM programme has included in-depth evaluation from throughout the UK through the 2019 General Election, the current Covid Chronicles, the place listeners have shared their very own experiences of the pandemic, and the award-winning seven-part sequence Anatomy Of A Stabbing.’

Sarah Sands will likely be changed as editor of the Today programme after the summer season, the BBC revealed on Tuesday

Fran Unsworth, BBC Director of News says: ‘Owenna’s creativity, unique pondering and wealth of radio expertise make her the perfect alternative as Today’s new editor.

‘I’m assured she and the crew will take our flagship programme from energy to energy. I’d additionally wish to thank Sarah Sands for all that she’s executed over the previous three and a half years.

‘Under her management the programme has expanded its protection to discover a spread of recent topics and seen visitor editors from the Duke of Sussex to Greta Thunberg.’

Last month The Telegraph reported that Ms Griffiths was one in all various inner candidates that included Richard Frediani, government editor of BBC Breakfast; Adam Cumiskey, chief programme producer on Newsnight; and John Neal, editor of The Andrew Marr Show.

Mohit Bakaya, Controller of BBC Radio 4, says: ‘Owenna is a superb editor, who combines her terrific journalistic intuition with a uncommon artistic creativeness.

‘At the helm of each the World at One and later PM, Owenna has thought arduous about easy methods to unlock politics for the Radio Four viewers, as properly as discover fascinating methods to interact listeners and discover the forces that form the world round us. I do know she’s going to convey the identical qualities to her editorship of Today.’

Owenna will take up the function in early September and her successor as editor at PM will likely be announced in the end.