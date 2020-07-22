Former New Jersey Starbucks employee arrested for allegedly spitting in police officers’ drinks

Kevin A. Trejo, 21, was charged Monday with subjecting a law enforcement officer to contact with bodily fluid; knowingly tampering with a cup of coffee once you know it was ordered by a police force officer; and creating a hazardous or physically dangerous condition, according to a release from Park Ridge Police.

As of Tuesday evening, CNN wasn’t able to identify or contact Trejo’s lawyer for comment.

Police received information that an employee at a Park Ridge coffee shop was spitting in the drinks of officers that patronized the shop, and a study confirmed that information, the release said.

Park Ridge Police Chief Joseph Madden thanked the management of the establishment in the release for their cooperation and said the incident were isolated and only involved Trejo.