Former NBA All-Star Clifford Robinson Passes Away

Eighteen- year NBA veteran Clifford Robinson has actually died. The renowned headband-totting stretch 4 was an All-Star in 1994, a 20-PPG-scorer 3 times and a dependably constant offensive alternative for much of twenty years.

The University of Connecticut issued condolences to Robinson’s household on Saturday early morning.

Details of Robinson’s passing have actually not been supplied however he dealt with numerous medical concerns throughout the previous couple of years. Robinson suffered a stroke in 2017 and had a tumour eliminated not long after.

After his choice in the 2nd round of the 1989 NBA Draft, Robinson invested 8 years with thePortland Trail Blazers The six-foot-ten forward had an affinity for shooting 3s not yet typical for gamers of his stature.

When the NBA try out a much shorter three-point line in the mid-nineties, Robinson made certain to capitalize. The Buffalo, NY local set up 6 3s a night in 1995-96 and struck them at a. 378 clip. While that volume sounds tame in contrast to today’s NBA, it made him a distinctively unforgettable star of his period.

Robinson was called All-Defense two times throughout the year and played a considerable supporting function on the Detroit Pistons in the years leading up to their 2003-04 title run.

In 2007, he retired at age 39 as a member …