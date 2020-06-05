Former national security officials criticize Trump’s approach to protesters in new letter

The former officials described their concerns over the “misuse of the military for political purposes” on protesters in Washington in a letter titled “The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military.”

“There is no role for the U.S. military in dealing with American citizens exercising their constitutional right to free speech, however uncomfortable that speech may be for some,” the letter stated.

Trump has called protesters — that have taken to the roads after the killing of George Floyd by a police in Minneapolis — “thugs” and contributed a letter calling all of them “terrorists.”

The previous officials published that “falsely seeking to divide Americans into those who support ‘law and order’ and those who do not will not end the demonstrations.” They believe a personal process is required to recover the country.

“The deployment of military forces against American citizens exercising their constitutional rights will not heal the divides in our society,” these people wrote. Their tone joins a new growing revolt coming from top American ex-military brass in addition to former presidents over Trump’s response to the protests over ethnicity tension in the country. On Wednesday, Trump’s former Defense Secretary James Mattis told Americans they must get together without the President. “Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people — does not even pretend to try,” said Mattis, “Instead he tries to divide us. We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership.” Trump’s current assistant of security, Mark Esper, has also pushed back against typically the President’s threat to use active-duty troops to quell the large-scale protests if assault continues. Some pockets of protesters have been violent , but the previous officials — including lots of ambassadors — express help for the essential importance of “legitimate protests.” “As former American ambassadors, generals and admirals, and senior federal officials, we are alarmed by calls from the President and some political leaders for the use of U.S. military personnel to end legitimate protests in cities and towns across America,” they published, saying that in their time in government that they had called out there authoritarian routines “that deployed their military against their own citizens.” Standing available human privileges is innate to typically the American personality, they claim. “We urge the President and state and local governments to focus their efforts on uniting the country and supporting reforms to ensure equal police treatment of all citizens, regardless of race or ethnicity,” the letter said.

