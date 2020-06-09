 Former NASA astronaut who made history as the first American female spacewalker breaks new ground by diving 36,000ft under water to the lowest point on Earth – Armenian News

Former NASA astronaut and geologist Kathy Sullivan has change into the first lady to dive to lowest point on Earth, recognized as Challenger Deep, inside the Mariana Trench.

Sullivan, 68, emerged from the submersible DSV Limiting Factor (LF) on Sunday, which carried out a profitable expedition at greater than 35,000 toes beneath the ocean’s floor, the Daily Mail stories.

In 1984, Dr Sullivan, a veteran of three area shuttle flights, turned the first American lady to stroll in area.

She has now change into the eighth individual to attain the backside of the Challenger Deep, following the first two, Don Walsh and Jacques Picard in 1960, as properly as movie director James Cameron in 2012.