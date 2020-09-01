Former NASA astronaut Leland Melvin remembers the police stop that made him sweat

Jackson Delong
A police stop might have cost former NASA astronaut Leland Melvin his profession in area prior to he ever began.



Melvin’s now-famous NASA picture includes his 2 rescue canines, Jake and Scout, who he covertly smuggled into NASA for the picture shoot.

Melvin, who was never ever scared releasing into area on 2 Space Shuttle Atlantis objectives to assist develop the International Space Station, never ever understood what was going to occur when the police officers pulled him over.

“I’ve been on this rocket with millions of pounds of thrust and not once was I afraid of going to space,” stated Melvin, who isBlack “It’s when I’ve been stopped by police officers that I didn’t even know … I was starting to sweat and just holding the steering wheel really hard.”



Melvin was with 9 other team members on the spaceport station in February 2008. On the left side of the frame, from leading to bottom, are astronauts Daniel Tani, Stanley Love andthe European Space Agency’s Leopold Eyharts In the center, from the leading, are astronauts Leland Melvin, Rex Walheim, Steve Frick, Peggy Whitson andAlan Poindexter Cosmonaut Yuri Malenchenko of Russia’s Federal Space Agency is leading right and listed below him is ESAastronaut Hans Schlegel

“Every father in the Black community has a conversation with their son to tell them that if you get stopped by an officer, you know, you assume the position, which is 10-2 (hands on the wheel), look straight ahead,” he included. “You inform the officer, you …

