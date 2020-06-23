Former top Robert Mueller prosecutor is defined to tell Congress of political interference from the ‘highest level’ of the Justice Department all through the prosecution and sentencing of longtime Donald Trump advisor Roger Stone, in accordance with prepared testimony.

Aaron Zelinsky, one of the career prosecutors who resigned from the Stone case after main Justice directed in a reversal on sentencing for Stone, plans to tell the Justice Department he saw ‘significant pressure’ on prosecutors working the Stone case.

That came despite Stone making false statements to Congress that obscured the picture of his contacts with purported intermediaries to Wiki leaks over hacked Democratic emails during the 2016 elections, Zelinsky will say. Stone was convicted of lying to Congress and witness tampering.

Aaron Zelinsky is one of four prosecutors who took themselves off the case when top DOJ officials did a 180 on the recommended sentence for the longtime Donald Trump advisor. Zelinsky says there was 'heavy pressure' to go easy on Stone

‘What I saw was the Department of Justice exerting significant pressure on the line prosecutors in the case to obscure the correct Sentencing Guidelines calculation to which Roger Stone was subject – also to water down and in some cases outright distort the events that transpired in his trial and the criminal conduct that gave rise to his conviction,’ Zelinsky said, in testimony released by the House Judiciary Committee in connection to its probe of alleged politicization in the Justice Department.

‘What I heard – again and again – was that Roger Stone had been treated differently from every other defendant because of his relationship to the President,’ said Zelinksy.

‘Such pressure triggered the virtually unprecedented decision to override the original sentencing recommendation in his case also to file a brand new sentencing memorandum that included statements and assertions at odds with the record and unlike Department of Justice policy,’ that he added.

Pressure came from the ‘highest levels’ of the Justice Department, Zelinsky will testify. Attorney General Bill Barr has criticized the original sentencing memo

Stone is a longtime friend and advisor of Donald Trump’s

Zelinsky did not name his sources in his written statement, but he leveled serious charges amid calls outside Congress to rev up impeachment probes – or even for the president than for Attorney General Bill Barr.

‘I was told that the Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Timothy Shea, was receiving heavy pressure from the highest levels of the Department of Justice to cut Stone a break, and that the U.S. Attorney’s sentencing instructions to us were based on political considerations,’ he said.

‘I was also told that the acting U.S. Attorney was giving Stone such unprecedentedly favorable treatment because that he was “afraid of the President.”

Prosecutors had recommended a sentence of up to nine years in prison before DOJ intervened. But Zelinsky says that he learned the U.S. Attorney’s office was being ‘pressured’ to make an ‘inaccurate Guidelines calculation that will result in a lower sentencing range,’ simply by dropping ‘enhancements’ for Stone’s conduct before trial.

Those enhancements associated with such activity as witness intimidation and obstructing a House Intelligence Committee probe.