Former Morgan Stanley financial adviser charged with stealing $6 million from clients

“For over 12 years, Michael Carter perpetrated a brazen scheme that defrauded victim account holders whose investments he was supposed to protect,” US Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert Hur said in the release. “When his fraud was discovered, Carter repaid some victims by taking money from other victim accounts.”

Carter could not be reached for comment. A Morgan Stanley spokesperson told CNN Business in a statement that the firm is “strongly committed to the protection of client assets, and to act quickly when fraudulent activity is uncovered.”

“The Advisor’s employment was terminated as soon as his activity came to our attention, and we immediately reported the matter to the appropriate law enforcement and regulatory authorities and have been cooperating with their investigations,” the spokesperson said. “There were a limited number of clients impacted and any money misappropriated by the advisor was returned.”

The SEC claims that Carter falsified internal documents in order to conduct dozens of wire transfers from brokerage clients’ accounts to his personal account. To carry out the alleged scheme, Carter sold securities without customer authorization and diverted clients’ account statements to addresses that he controlled.

Carter also allegedly made almost $1.5 million in unauthorized transfers from the accounts of seniors advisory client, sending not quite $1 million to himself and with a couple of the rest to repay funds he had taken from still another client, based on the SEC’s complaint.

After being fired from Morgan Stanley last July, Carter admitted to employees of the company in August he had defrauded five people and “that he had forged clients’ signatures on bank authorization forms, that he had created false financial statements to disguise his theft, and in some cases had mailed those financial statements,” according to a press release from the District Court of Maryland.

In the case of just one victim, called Victim 1, Carter admitted he had met the woman at her home and “answered Victim 1’s phone in order to authorize the transactions, unbeknownst to Victim 1,” as a way of overcoming the financial institution’s multifactor verification system, the Maryland court said.

The SEC is seeking relief like the return of Carter’s “ill-gotten gains” and a civil penalty. As for the criminal charges, Carter faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for wire fraud and a maximum sentence of five years for investment adviser fraud. As section of his plea agreement, Carter will be necessary to pay a monetary judgment of not quite $4.4 million, the full total net proceeds he gained from the scheme.