Former MLB Star Curt Schilling Deletes Twitter After Comparing NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace To Jussie Smollett

Former MLB star Curt Schilling has never been one to hide his super-conservative political opinions and hot takes.

But now, well, it seems the firestorm has reached hot — because the ex-pitcher deactivated his Twitter account soon after comparing NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace to Jussie Smollett.

Referencing Smollett’s infamously questionable claim of a racist attack against him in Chicago, Schilling tweeted that Wallace was “v 2.0” of Smollett with regards to the alleged noose incident at a NASCAR track garage this past week. Schilling further asked if the media could be “recanting their idiocy” before eventually deleting his account altogether. Ooooookay…

As you’ll recall, Wallace’s no. 43 race car team claimed to own found a noose hanging from their track garage at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama several days ago. The FBI investigated the incident, and discovered a garage pull string had been fashioned in a knot similar to a noose, though it’d apparently been like that for several months before Wallace and his crew used the track.

To Schilling, then, it would appear that FBI finding and Smollett’s so-called hoax are somehow parallel events, or something. It doesn’t really matter now, considering the Blaze TV commentator is now off Twitter permanently — at the least for the time being. We’ll see how long it is prior to the former baseball pitcher finds himself straight back on the site and tweeting away once again…

