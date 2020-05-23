Former Miss Universe New Zealand Finalist Amber-Lee Friis Dead At 23

Amber-Lee Friis, the sweetness queen who went on to change into a finalist within the 2018 Miss Universe New Zealand pageant, handed away on Monday at solely 23 years previous.

The unhappy information was confirmed by the boutique expertise company that represented her, The Talent Tree, who wrote in a Facebook submit:

“It is with immense sadness we acknowledge the sudden passing of a beautiful and talented Wahine Amber-lee Friis. Amber-Lee was one of our original Models for The Talent Tree and a finalist in 2018 Miss Universe NZ (Miss World New Zealand). Our sincere aroha and condolences to Amber-Lee’s family and friends. R.I.P beautiful lady.”

What a horrible and premature loss for the sweetness group and Friis’ household. She was approach too younger for her life to be lower quick so quickly.

Related: ‘Baskets’ Actor Hagen Mills Dead After Suspected Murder-Suicide Attempt

At this time, only a few particulars about the reason for her demise are recognized. However, in an announcement shared with People, the New Zealand Police Department confirmed they responded to a “sudden death” name on May 18 and that the demise had been referred to the coroner. The Daily Mail has since reported her passing as a suicide.

Back when she ran for the Miss Universe NZ title, the previous pageant competitor instructed a neighborhood outlet referred to as Stuff about how she struggled with self-confidence for years earlier than reaching a turning level and deciding to pursue pageantry:

“I remember sitting in my room one night and thinking how hard life could be. At a young age you feel the world is weighing on your shoulders. I was like a lost sheep before I started writing down goals and started focusing on what I wanted to do. I felt stuck and helpless. No one ever has to feel that way.”

Ugh. How unhappy…

Amber-Lee is remembered fondly by those that knew and labored together with her together with CEO of Miss World New Zealand, Nigel Godfrey, who described her as “a force to be reckoned with” in an emotional Facebook tribute submit on Tuesday. He wrote, partly:

“She was feisty, definitely took no prisoners, but she was a beautiful soul and you 100% knew what you were getting. She was genuine, honest and she had an energy few others possess, her heart was most definitely in the right place. We liked and respected her and were very proud to call her a friend, long after the competition had finished.” “Amber Lee turned her life, and indeed her experience with us around, and into an incredibly positive force for good. In the years since she has been loyal and supportive and we value that above anything. Tragically she passed away yesterday, the world is a lesser place without her in it,” Nigel continued. “She had a great deal more to give and it is a dreadful tragedy that she won’t be here to realize her unlimited potential. RIP Amber Lee you have left us far, far too soon.”

The official account for Miss World New Zealand additionally wrote on its FB web page:

“Our sincerest condolences to the friends and whānau of Amber-lee Friis, whom we have just learned from The Talent Tree has passed away. Continue shining brightly, Amber-lee, just as we remembered you.”

Very, very unhappy, certainly.

R.I.P., Amber-Lee.