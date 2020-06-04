Former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death appear in court

The charges follow those first brought against Derek Chauvin, the officer who pinned Floyd to the floor by his neck for pretty much 9 minutes.

Chauvin, 44, was arrested the other day and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. But on Wednesday prosecutors charged him with a far more serious count of second-degree murder.

Lane and Kueng helped restrain Floyd, while Thao stood nearby.

It’s unclear whether they will appear in court in person or via video link due to the coronavirus pandemic

Their arrests come more than a week after Floyd’s death, which sparked widespread protests demanding justice for Floyd and an end to police violence against African Americans.

While officers are rarely convicted of on-duty killings, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said he’s confident the evidence supports new and much more serious charges.

“George Floyd mattered. He was loved. His family was important. His life had value,” Ellison said. “We will seek justice for him and for you, and we will find it.”

Meanwhile, Floyd’s family and friends will gather for a memorial at North Central University in Minneapolis, where Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy.

Protests go on hours after arrests

Protests showed no signs of abating hours after officials arrested and charged the three additional officers. Most protests remained peaceful Wednesday, unlike previous nights, when violence and looting broke out. Demonstrators chanted Floyd’s name, marched and required an end to police brutality.

In Minneapolis, at the spot where Floyd spent his last moments begging for his life, a feeling of calm prevailed Wednesday night. A guy rolled up a piano at the scene and played John Legend’s “All of Me.”

Another man stepped up to the piano after ward and played “Imagine” by John Lennon. People cried, clapped and sang along. Others brought free food, water and diapers for protesters, CNN’s Sara Sidner reported.

In New York, nearly 100 people were arrested when scuffles broke out between police and crowds in downtown Manhattan, where crowds remained early Thursday, long after dark 8 p.m. curfew. Protesters mostly knelt and sat on the floor with their hands raised.

In the country’s capital, protesters marched through the early morning and quietly faced off with National Guard troops, before gathering a few blocks from the White House. The city’s mayor said the curfew would not be enforced provided that the protesters remained peaceful.

There were no arrests made in Washington, D.C., Wednesday night, according to Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham. Newsham said there were no police injuries and there clearly was no injury to police property.

In New Orleans police fired tear gas to disperse protesters who police say defied orders not to walk throughout the Crescent City Connection, a bridge that stretches throughout the Mississippi River.

“We were compelled to deploy gas … in response to escalating, physical confrontation with our officers,” the New Orleans Police Department tweeted.

The protests against Floyd’s death have touched a nerve across the world and sparked solidarity demonstrations in cities such as for instance Paris, highlighting the issue of racism in different countries.

Final county autopsy contradicts family’s

In the meantime, officials released more information on Floyd’s autopsy.

His death was because of cardiopulmonary arrest — or the stopping of his heart — according to the final autopsy results released Wednesday by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

His neck was compressed if the officer’s knee was about it for significantly more than eight minutes, the report says, but does not conclude that it directly caused his death.

The final report from the medical examiner says Floyd had bruises and cuts on his head, face, mouth, shoulders, legs and arms. But it finds no evidence that any of those injuries directly would have killed him.

The autopsy says Floyd had heart problems and a brief history of raised blood pressure. A preliminary toxicology report found moderate degrees of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The county autopsy also indicates that Floyd had tested positive for coronavirus in April.

But an independent autopsy commissioned by the Floyd family disagreed with the county’s conclusion, saying that he died of “asphyxiation from sustained pressure.”