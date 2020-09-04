Former Mars executive to head coffee group JDE Peet’s

JAB Holdings is preparing to appoint a new chief executive to its €19bn coffee business, as freshly listed JDE Peet’s grapples with shifts in consumer drinking patterns triggered by the pandemic.

Fabien Simon, currently a partner and chief financial officer at JAB, will take over as chief executive after pushing ahead with the company’s IPO in May, Europe’s largest this year, despite the chill cast over markets by coronavirus.

The appointment of Mr Simon, a French national and judo enthusiast, is set to be announced on Friday and will be effective from Monday, according to people briefed on the situation.

The former Mars executive takes on the role as previous chief executive Casey Keller steps down following less than a year in the post, as the pandemic disrupted Mr Keller’s plans to move his family from the US to Amsterdam.

JDE Peet’s, whose brands of beans and capsules include Jacobs, Douwe Egberts, Kenco, L’Or and Tassimo, is seeking to rival Nestlé as a global roaster of coffee to drink at home.

The Amsterdam-based group has been assembled by Luxembourg-based JAB — which manages the wealth of Germany’s Reimann family, along with outside investors — over almost a decade, in a key plank of the strategy of JAB managing partner Olivier Goudet.

The IPO in May on…