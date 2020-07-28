Former Malaysian PM found guilty in corruption scandal – Armenian News

Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak has actually been found guilty of all 7 charges in the very first of numerous multi- million dollar corruption trials.

He had actually pleaded not guilty to the charges of criminal breach of trust, cash laundering, and abuse of power, BBC News reports.

The case versus Najib, in workplace from 2009 to 2018, was extensively viewed as a test of Malaysia’s anti-corruption efforts.

The scandal around Malaysia’s 1MDB sovereign wealth fund has actually revealed a worldwide web of scams and corruption.

Najib might now deal with years in jail – however he is anticipated to stay out of jail till appeals are tired.

“After considering all evidence in this trial, I find that the prosecution has successfully proven its case beyond a reasonable doubt,” judge Mohamad Nazlan Mohamad Ghazali informed the Kuala Lumpur High Court.