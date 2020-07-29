Former Lydian Armenia employees accuse police of inaction – Panorama

The initiative group of former employees of Lydian Armenia comprising Liana Hovsepyan, Arthur Hovsepyan and lawyer Armen Melkumyan, who defends the interests of the company’s former employees, filed a lawsuit against the Police of Armenia in February this year, asking the court to recognize the inaction of the police as illegal.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, the lawyer said that about 300 former employees will join the lawsuit to demand the court to recognize the inaction of the police as illegal. They expect the law to be restored, he said.

The initiative members state that in case the court rules in favor of them, they will demand compensation for their lost salaries from the state, claiming they lost their job due to the police inaction.

According to the lawyer, the claimants can also demand their expected 10-year salary and taking into account the fact that Lydian’s ex-employees are mainly highly qualified specialists, including engineers, geologists, financiers, who have received high salaries, the total salary of 300 people for 10 years makes up around 30 million dollars.

He stressed if Armenian courts reject their request, they will appeal to the European Court of Human Rights to have the former employees’ violated rights restored.