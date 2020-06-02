Former Los Angeles Laker Brian Shaw to coach G League elite pro team – reports | NBA News

Former NBA participant and coach Brian Shaw has agreed to develop into head coach of the G League’s elite pro team, in accordance to reports.

The information was initially reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The new team is ready to launch subsequent season in Los Angeles. It is a part of the NBA’s skilled pathway program that may pay elite prospects and supply a one-12 months improvement program.

Jalen Green rises to dunk through the 2019 Slam Summer Classic



Five-star recruits Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd and Daishen Nix are among the many gamers dedicated to the team for the 2020-21 season.

Shaw, 54, performed elements of 14 seasons with seven NBA groups. He gained three straight NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers from 1999-2000 by 2001-02.



















Quentin Richardson feels that Jalen Green’s signing will likely be a ‘sport-changer’ for the NBA G League



After serving as an assistant coach with the Lakers from 2005-11 and as affiliate head coach with the Indiana Pacers from 2011-13, Shaw was the top coach of the Denver Nuggets through the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons. He compiled a 56-85 report in Denver earlier than being fired in March 2015.

Shaw rejoined the Lakers as an affiliate head coach from 2016-19.

