Former Lindsey Graham donor backs his Democratic challenger after questioning Graham’s principles

He proceeded: “My conclusion was that he was more interested in currying favor than in honoring the memory of a true American hero whom he had described as his best friend. I was extremely disappointed.”

Wilkerson stated he has actually recognized Harrison “for years and had been impressed with his intelligence, his genuine warmth and concern for all people, and his moderate stance on the issues that confront us,” including that he thinks the Democrat will certainly aid cultivate bipartisanship amongst the celebrations.

In his objection of Graham, Wilkerson stated the legislator was “a leader of … divisiveness” in Congress which “the willingness to work across the aisle seemed to vanish” from him after 2017.

The retired business person stated he had actually contacted Graham to inform him he “no longer recognized him as the man I once supported.”

Wilkerson likewise slammed Graham’s choice to sustain the Republican tax obligation overhaul expense in 2017 along with his current initiative to obstruct the Paycheck Protection Program, which Congress come on March to offer aid to employees influenced by the coronavirus situation.

“Apparently, he feels that it is OK to share government dollars with those who don’t truly need the money, but deny any small windfall to working people who have lost their jobs,” he created. “These two actions tell me who is important to him, and I do not agree with his direction.”