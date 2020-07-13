Former Leeds owner Massimo Cellino injures nose preventing attempted robbery | Football News





Former Leeds owner Massimo Cellino has actually suffered an injury to his nose after combating burglars throughout an occurrence on Sunday.

Two assaulters attempted to rip a watch from Cellino’s wrist in his present house town, Padenghe sul Garda, in northern Italy.

The Brescia owner struck his nose on his open automobile door prior to the potential burglars ran away without handling to take anything.

The occurrence took place the afternoon after Brescia lost 3-0 in your home to Roma to move one action more detailed to being relegated from Serie A.

Cellino’s group are 9 points adrift of security with 6 rounds staying in the 2019-20 season.