Former LAX Employee Rates Celebs She’s Interacted With – & BASHES Kendall Jenner & Nicki Minaj!

Celebs, beware: the pattern of TikTokers score stars based upon random run- ins is simply starting!

Weeks after TikTok user Julia Carol Ann shared her experiences with A- listers while working as a New York City person hosting, a former LAX employee called Cindy required to the video platform to do the exact same– and while Cindy’s video exposé may not bode well for her profession in visitor services, we got some piping hot tea about which celebs have actually been standoffish throughout their journeys.

Related: Ireland Baldwin Used Her Rocky History With Dad Alec For TikTok Trend!

One of the most affordable scoring celebs in the series was Nicki Minaj, who made a 2/10 score. Cindy discussed:

“She wouldn’t get off the aircraft until everybody else got off, which she can’t do because the flight attendants need to get off…I was a fan before I met her. After…yeah, no.”

On the opposite of the scale, Robert Pattinson and Bad Bunny both scored 10/10. Cindy stated of the Twilight alum:

“Nice, [he] asked how my day was. I told him to have a nice flight, he told me thank you. He gave me a wink, and 13-year-old me almost passed out on the floor.”

Another low- scoring celebrities was Kendall Jenner (who likewise scored low with Julia, btw). Cindy remembered: