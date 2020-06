A court docket in Kyrgyzstan sentenced former president Almazbek Atambayev to 11 years and two months in prison on Tuesday on corruption costs, which he denies.

According to Reuters, the court docket discovered Atambayev responsible of ordering a convicted legal launched from prison, in a case his supporters have dismissed as pushed by a political battle between Atambayev and his successor, President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.