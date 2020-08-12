Former King Juan Carlos’ letter about leaving Spain

Juan Carlos has actually just recently dealt with growing nationwide analysis over alleged financial dealings , and his letter points out “the public repercussion that certain past events of my private life are generating.”

King Felipe, Spain’s existing president, who has worked to distance himself f rom his dad, reacted to the letter, according to journalism release shared by the Royal Household, expressing “gratitude” for the choice to leaveSpain “His Majesty the King has transmitted to H.M. the King Don Juan Carlos his heartfelt respect and gratitude for his decision,” it checked out.

“The King wishes to emphasize the historical importance that his father’s reign represents, his legacy and his political and institutional work for Spain and democracy; and at the same time he wants to reaffirm the principles and values ​​on which it (Spain’s democracy) is based, within the framework of our constitution and the rest of the legal system.”

“Your Majesty, dear Felipe: With the exact same desire to serve Spain that motivated my reign and in the face of the general public consequence that specific previous occasions of my personal life are creating, I want to reveal to you my utmost schedule to contribute the assistance of the execution of your functions, from the harmony that needs your position of high duty. My …

