Former King Juan Carlos leaves Spain for unknown destination – Middle East Monitor

Spain’s former King Juan Carlos has actually left the nation for an unknown destination simply weeks after he was connected to a questions into supposed corruption. The news was exposed in a letter released by the Royal House on Monday.

Juan Carlos, 82, revealed his objective to relocate a letter to his boy, King Felipe VI, to whom he handed the throne 6 years earlier. He informed the existing king that he would be offered if district attorneys required to interview him, BBC Europe has actually reported. Spain’s Supreme Court district attorney opened an examination in June in connection with a high-speed train agreement in Saudi Arabia.

Juan Carlos was popular for his function in the nation’s shift from fascism to democracy in the late 1970 s, prior to different scandals deteriorated public approval a years earlier and required him to pass the throne to his boy. The examination into the former king stemmed from another probe into the 2nd stage of a high-speed train connecting the cities of Makkah and Madinah in Saudi Arabia, the agreement for which was given to a group of Spanish business in 2011.

In mid-March, King Felipe stated that he had actually renounced any inheritance from his dad and ended his palace allowance following claims of secret overseas accounts. Felipe’s choice followed reports in Switzerland’s La Tribune de Geneve …