Former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair warns military use against protests could sink public trust to Vietnam-era level

TRUMP WITHDRAWS NATIONAL GUARD FROM DC NOW THAT ‘EVERYTHING IS UNDER PERFECT CONTROL’

“The potential use of our military to fight our own people, to deploy in the streets and, to use a phrase that the Secretary of Defense used, to dominate in the battle space — we have a military to fight our enemies, not our own people,” Mullen stated. “And our military should never be called to fight our own people as enemies of the state. And that, quite frankly, for me really tipped it over.”

Discussing the present political local weather, Mullen recalled 1968 and the interval following the assassinations of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy, whereas the Vietnam War raged on and public opinion of the military was low.

“I see this reemerging, and from a war, quite frankly, where the United States military lost the respect and the trust of the American people,” Mullen recalled. “We’ve regained that. And in very short order, should we get into conflict in our own streets, there’s a very significant chance we could lose that trust that has taken us 50-plus years to restore.”

Mullen stated he has spoken to minorities who at present serve within the military, and stated they’re “in despair” and “anguish” at a time when the president prompt utilizing them to counter violence as Americans protest racism and police brutality. He referred to as for extra minority illustration in military management, particularly extra “black leaders at the four-star level.”