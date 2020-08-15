Former Illinois Gov. James Thompson dead at 84

Citing the household, WLS reported that Thompson was getting treatment and recuperating at a rehab center in downtown Chicago when “he suddenly was stricken and passed Friday evening.”
The Republican guv was the longest-serving guv in the state ofIllinois Thompson was very first chosen guv of Illinois in 1976 and was reelected to 4 successive terms, ending his time in workplace in January 1991.
Current Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a statement, saying: “On behalf of the entire state of Illinois, MK and I offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Governor Jim Thompson. As the longest-serving governor in Illinois history, ‘Big Jim’ was known to treat people he encountered with kindness and decency. He dedicated himself to building positive change for Illinois, and he set an example for public service of which Illinoisans should be proud. He will be remembered and revered as one of the titans in the history of state government.”