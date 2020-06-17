Former Hillary Running Mate Tim Kaine: America ‘Created’ Slavery

Former vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine spoke on the floor of the Senate Tuesday and claimed the United States “created” slavery.

The bizarre assertion came as Kaine spoke of his support for the Democrat-backed Justice in Policing Act of 2020, which he, along with fellow Senators Cory Booker and Kamala Harris introduced last week.

Along with butchering history, the Virginia Democrat alluded to persistent racism in the American justice system.

“We need to do much more,” he demanded. “Within the criminal justice system, but also within all of our systems, to dismantle the structures of racism that our federal, state and local governments carefully erected and maintained over centuries.”

Kaine continued: “The United States didn’t inherit slavery from anybody; we created it.”

Tim Kaine has a law degree from Harvard https://t.co/VNny2AlFEK — Will Chamberlain 🇺🇸 (@willchamberlain) June 16, 2020

We Didn’t Create It

We’re not going to insult your intelligence by rehashing in-depth what could easily be researched with a cursory Google search. Something Kaine might have been wise to conduct himself before speaking on the floor of the Senate.

Systems of slavery have their roots all the way back to 3500 B.C.

But even within the Americas, Kaine is wrong, as slavery had already been well-established in the 1500s, and court cases involving slavery had taken place throughout the 1600s.

What’s remarkable is that the Senator actually mentions slavery in 1619.

“We know a little bit about this in Virginia,” he asserted. “The first African-Americans into the English colonies came to Point Comfort, Virginia, in 1619. They were slaves; they’d been captured against their will but they landed in colonies that didn’t have slavery.”

When was the United States born again, Mr. Kaine?

Senator Tim Kaine proved his historical ignorance beyond any reasonable doubt today by claiming that the United States of America created the slavery. About 20 seconds of research would’ve proven that wrong, but The Democrats have a race war to incite! Facts be damned! pic.twitter.com/7de0NElA6q — Errol Webber For Congress (CA-37) (@ErrolWebber) June 16, 2020

Kaine’s Defense

Numerous leftists on social media leaped to Kaine’s defense, stating that his intent was to point out that the Constitution codified slavery.

That’s what he really meant.

“Tim Kaine‘s words are being widely taken out of context and misinterpreted,” writes Business Insider reporter, John Haltiwanger. “He was highlighting how the US codified slavery/maintained it over centuries.”

But that only works if you don’t understand the definition of the word “created.”

Earlier this week, anchor Don Lemon asked his viewers, “If you grew up in America … considering the history of this country … how can you not be racist?”

Maybe Kaine is angling for a job at CNN where revisionist history is considered a resume enhancer?