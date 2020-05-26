Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt says Dominic Cummings broke three lockdown rules

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt has added to the torrent of criticism of Dominic Cummings by saying he broke lockdown rules in three separate methods.

Mr Cummings was improper in coming again into work when he had been along with his spouse who was sick; in driving to Durham as a substitute of staying at house, and in visiting Barnard Castle, Mr Hunt mentioned.

“These were clearly mistakes – both in terms of the guidance which was crystal clear, and in terms of the signal it would potentially give out to others as someone who was at the centre of government,” he wrote in a letter to a constituent.





Mr Hunt, who ran towards Boris Johnson for the Tory get together management, additionally wrote it was extra necessary to carry the federal government to account on “whether we really are going to follow global best practice and introduce Korean/German track and trace so we kill off a second wave of the virus and get the economy back on its feet”, The Guardian reported.

More follows…