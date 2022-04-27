Mihran Poghosyan, the former head of the Judicial Acts Compulsory Enforcement Service, and his wife and daughter were summoned to the Department for Confiscation of Property of Illegal Origin of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Based on the motions submitted by the Prosecutor General’s Office for Confiscation of Property of Illegal Origin, a court decision was imposed on the property of those persons.

Mihran Poghosyan և his family members are invited to report to the Prosecutor General’s Office on the case of confiscation of property of illegal origin.