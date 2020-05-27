Former head of Chuvashia sues Putin over dismissal – Armenian News

In an unprecedented transfer, the previous head of the Russian area of Chuvashia, Mikhail Ignatyev, has filed a lawsuit towards President Vladimir Putin difficult a presidential decree that eliminated him from workplace in January.

Citing official data positioned on the web site of the Russian Supreme Court, RFE/RL stories that hearings into the case will begin on June 30.

Meanwhile, media stories on May 27 stated that Ignatyev had been present process therapy for pneumonia in a hospital within the metropolis of St. Petersburg since early May.

According to the stories, Ignatyev’s situation could be very critical and he had been related to a cardiopulmonary bypass unit to help the functioning of his coronary heart and lungs.

Putin fired Ignatyev in late January after the ruling United Russia celebration expelled Ignatyev.

The 58-year-previous Ignatyev sparked a wave of public criticism in January by publicly saying at an occasion dedicated to Press Day that “it is necessary to wipe out those journalists” who criticize the authorities.

That similar month, Ignatyev touched off additional criticism after a video was broadcast on Russian TV channels displaying him making a firefighter soar to get the keys to a brand new hearth engine at a public occasion in Chuvashia’s capital, Cheboksary.

It is the primary identified case of a former official suing Putin after shedding his submit.