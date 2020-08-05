Former Google exec Anthony Levandowski sentenced to 18 months for stealing self-driving car secrets

Controversial engineer Anthony Levandowski, who worked for the Google department that would end up being Waymo prior to establishing trucking business Otto and offering it to Uber, has actually been sentenced to 18 months in jail for trade secret theft throughout his different stints in the self-driving market. His sentencing closes the book on a multi-year legal legend originating from Levandowski’s high-rising and similarly fast-falling profession in Silicon Valley covering much of the previous years.

Levandowski was at first sentenced back in March, when the United States District Attorney’s workplace advised a 27- month sentence. Judge William Alsup on Wednesday sentenced Levandowski to 18 months in jail, to be served at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic,according to TechCrunch

“The last three and a half years have forced me to come to terms with what I did. I want to take this time to apologize to my colleagues at Google for betraying their trust, and to my entire family for the price they have paid and will continue to pay for my actions,” Levandowski stated in a declaration.

Levandowski was when a super star engineer in the fast-growing world of self-driving vehicles who assisted start a Google department committed to the innovation. He was …