Former Glossier employees say they faced racism at the brand’s retail stores

Today is the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, Michelle Obama offers a rousing virtual address at the DNC, and former Glossier employees say they faced racism while workingat the brand's retail stores

–Behind the Gloss A couple of weeks back, I connected with a group ofGlossier retail employees They wished to speak about their experiences working for the $1.2 billion makeup brand name established by Emily Weiss, a task that consisted of embodying the business’s objective to “democratize beauty” at the start-up’s New York flagship location.

The experiences these employees explained were far from the optimistic vision of appeal market equality shown in Glossier’s marketing. In interviews, 18 employees– or “editors,” in the Glossier terminology– informed me about routine microaggressions that they say were directed at Black editors and other employees of color by clients and supervisors, and explained how their retail supervisors– and Glossier as a whole– consistently stopped working to resolve that habits.

These employees– who ended up being ex-employees onAug 7 when Glossier formally laid off all editors at its retail stores, which have actually been closed given that March due to the pandemic– explain a series of troubling …

