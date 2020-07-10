Former ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera’s loved ones in ‘disbelief’ amid her disappearance: report

The outlet reported that the insider had just connected with Rivera mere weeks hence and relayed to the magazine that Rivera, 33, “seemed happy, busy” and was simply “just kind of living life.”

The actress was reported missing carrying out a day trip to Lake Piru in Ventura County – just north of Los Angeles – where she and her 4-year-old son, Josey Dorsey, rented a pontoon boat and took to the water.

Multiple reports indicate Rivera and Dorsey were swimming in the lake close to the boat on Wednesday afternoon. While Dorsey was wearing a life vest if the drifting vessel was discovered, an adult life vest was found nearby in the boat’s cabin.

The boat have been overdue for a get back from a three-hour rental period and was subsequently discovered by lake staff to be drifting in the north side of the lake with a sleeping Dorsey onboard.

Furthermore, the source relayed to People that Rivera would visit nothing to guarantee the best life for her son, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey.

“Back in the day, her life was all about her career. It was all about acting, singing, using her platform for equal rights, empowerment, anti-bullying – I think her priorities have shifted,” the source explained. “Her working less isn’t because she doesn’t desire to work, but she’s a mom. Her son comes first. That’s apparent in everything she’s posted and done. Everything is about her son.”

Since news broke of Rivera’s disappearance late Wednesday, dozens of her friends and former costars have taken to social media calling for prayers and her safe reunite.

Simply put, “Everybody is in disbelief,” the source said.

The Ventura County police searched for the 33-year-old actress all night late to the evening on Wednesday, and on Thursday, and recovery efforts are ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check right back for updates.