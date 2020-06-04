Former Glee Actor Dean Geyer Defends Lea Michele & Slams Accusations Of Her Bad Behavior!

It works out there is one person remaining in Lea Michele‘s corner…

Days after several Glee co-stars spoke out against her so-called nasty behavior on set, the actress’ former on-screen love interest Dean Geyer is visiting her defense! The 34-year-old Australian actor caught up with Daily Mail and had nothing but nice things to say about who he thought was the “most welcoming” person in the FOX hit show.

Geyer, who played Brody Weston, the boyfriend of Lea’s character Rachel Berry for 14 episodes through season four, told the outlet about his personal experience on the show:

“Lea is still one of my favorite co-stars that I have had the pleasure of working with. She is extremely hard working and super fun to be around. Her work ethic is so strong it forces you to always be on top of your game, and that’s something I looked forward to everyday on set. I definitely learned a lot.”

He claimed Michele made his transition into the cast even smoother than that he could’ve imagined, which is a far cry from what actress Samantha Ware said in regards to the star supposedly making her life “a living hell” on set:

“When jumping onto a hugely successful and established show like Glee, I went into it hoping to be referred to as the ‘new guy’ for at the least a month, but that wasn’t the case at all. I nearly immediately felt welcomed, and also to be totally honest, out of everyone, Lea was probably the most friendly in my experience.”

Well, first, he’s WHITE. And you can argue that he was playing her love interest, so by default, she’s probably going to be nicer to him than most. Who desires to pretend to suck face with somebody you hate??

Now, a woman playing your rival and/or trying out even a moment of “your” camera time? Yeah, she’d probably obtain the brunt of one’s nasty attitude instead. It’s not justified, but it makes a lot more sense than whatever he’s wanting to argue. He could have genuinely had a great time with her, but that doesn’t eliminate from the experiences other folks have had with her, too.

Dean continued to say that he didn’t concur with the backlash against Lea, despite the fact that he wasn’t on the show so long as people like Heather Morris and Naya Rivera, who’ve also shared their unpleasant interactions with the Cannonball singer:

“I can just only speak for myself and my own experience, but from what I saw inside my time on set, there clearly was nothing but professionalism and an authentic sense of community between the cast and crew. No one showed any signs of vexation while Lea was on set. If I’m basing my estimation off my season, there definitely shouldn’t be a reason behind a backlash.”

The actor added that he was “grateful for the experience and opportunity to be involved with such an iconic show” alongside Michele and other cast. Phew! That’s quite the just take right there.

For those who might’ve missed it, these accusations all got brought up after Lea posted in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and support of George Floyd. Ware slammed the move as disingenuous considering her past behavior, and the star later responded having an apology for appearing racially insensitive, which was Not really directed at Ware. The move rang pretty hollowly with the public as fans voiced their disapproval and brands like HelloFresh have since terminated their relationship with her.

Do U think any one of this new info may help turn things in Lea’s favor? Sound OFF along with your opinions in the comments section (below)!