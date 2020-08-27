Former Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah backs Amponsah for Asante Kotoko success 

The ex-Black Stars manager shares his ideas on the Porcupine Warriors’ consultation of a brand-new president

Former Ghana coach and Asante Kotoko star James Kwasi Appiah thinks brand-new club president (CEO) Nana Yaw Amponsah will require to put in location a long-lasting strategy to achieve success at the Kumasi- based attire.

The former Phar Rangers chief, who objected to in the Ghana Football Association (GFA) governmental race in 2015, has actually taken the reins at the 23-time Premier League champs, changing George Amoakoh.

He was revealed previously this month.

“I personally think Nana Yaw Amponsah will be successful at the Porcupine club,” Appiah informedLight Sports “A found out individual with experience from all strolls of the world speaks volume regarding the skills he needs to lead and make the club grow.

“He will impart unity amongst the fans and assist produce cash for the club so all and sundry need to canvass their overall assistance for him.

“We need to plan a four to five-year project to build a formidable team in order to compete very well domestically and internationally through the blend of quality young and experienced players,” he included. “The supporters should be detailed about the project and exercise patience for it to grow.”

The Porcupine Warriors are the most effective group in the …