Former Ghana captain Appiah begs Yeboah to return to local football

The ex-Juventus midfielder speaks on the erstwhile Leeds United man’s resolve to stay away from football administration

Former Ghana skipper Stephen Appiah has urged ex-Black Stars and Leeds United striker Anthony Yeboah to reconsider his decision to stay away from domestic football administration.

The erstwhile Eintracht Frankfurt frontman has been away from the scene since selling off his football club Yegoala FC in 2014, an outfit named by his popular nickname during his playing days.

“It’s sad that he is no longer interested in football. When I was made Black Stars captain [in 2002], he was the second person I called,” Appiah told Asempa FM.

“I want to thank him for everything he has done for football but he shouldn’t get out of the game.

“I’m begging him not to follow the criticism but offer his support to the sport.”

Yeboah set up Yegoala FC after hanging up his boots. The club played in the Ghana lower divisions, struggling to break through to the Premier League (GPL).

“I stopped involving myself in Ghana football because I was not ready to ruin my hard-earned reputation,” Yeboah told Asempa FM.

“We need to protect the game because most of these players, it’s all they have.

“I live a peaceful life since I withdrew from doing football in Ghana and it was a good decision I…