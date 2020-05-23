Former Fulham striker Pavel Pogrebnyak tests positive for coronavirus

A number one Russian soccer WAG has spoken of her terror as her household of 5 are all hit by coronavirus on the identical time.

Maria Pogrebnyak-Shatalova, 31, advised how her husband – former Fulham and Reading striker Pavel Pogrebnyak – and their three sons all contracted Covid-19.

The life-style and vogue guru introduced she has additionally now succumbed.

‘My husband is in hospital, he’s receiving therapy,’ she stated.

Ex-Fulham striker Pavel Pogrebnyak, 36, has been hospitalised for ‘bilateral pneumonia’ after his Russian membership Ural Yekaterinburg confirmed he has been recognized with Covid-19. Maria Pogrebnyak-Shatalova, 31, and three sons all contracted the virus

She believes he picked up the an infection after Russian gamers restarted coaching.

She suspects he grew to become contaminated on a aircraft en path to his membership’s coaching camp.

His temperature soared, she stated.

‘My husband went to crew coaching in Yekaterinburg,’ she stated.

‘He had no signs in any way, nothing was signalling bother.

‘When he bought again and did a check and it confirmed Pasha (Pavel) to be Covid-positive.

‘It was a shock.’

She had their three sons Artyom, 13, Pavel junior, 11, and Alexey, eight, examined – and all have been positive.

‘The analyses have been prepared in just a few hours,’ she posted.

‘The outcomes are unhealthy: their blood is infectious. Scary? Very. The youngsters bought sick. The pneumonia is growing in a short time.’

The blogger who additionally has her personal garments model says her sense of scent disappeared and he or she is discovering it not possible to eat

The blogger who additionally has her personal garments model advised her virtually two million followers that she was the final of her household to be hit.

She stated: ‘My sense of scent disappeared, I really feel completely nothing. It feels terrible! Fatigue!

‘I began having ache in my throat, it’s not possible to eat, even to have a sip of water.’

Pogrebnyak performed 12 instances for Fulham scoring six targets within the 2011-12 season.

He then switched to Reading and made 103 appearances scoring 26 targets between 2012-15.