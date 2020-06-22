Former Football Great Slams NFL For Playing Footsie With Colin Kaepernick: Affirmative Action For A Marxist

Super Bowl champion Burgess Owens slammed the NFL for courting radical anti-police activist Colin Kaepernick as the organization slowly transforms themselves from an athletic league to a social justice network.

Owens, who is running for Congress in Utah, has aligned himself with President Trump on the problem, stating he’ll abandon the overall game should the NFL kneel before Kaepernick.

“If [NFL Commissioner Roger] Goodell allows Kaepernick to come back, should they allow players to kneel during the national anthem, I’m willing to maybe not watch the overall game,” that he told Sports Illustrated.

Owens blasted Goodell for maybe not getting a handle on the problem when it first reared its ugly anti-American head.

“The only thing that can change the league is to change commissioners,” added the Republican. “This has been going on way too long, it is four years of this mess.”

Hiring Kaepernick Would Amount to Affirmative Action

Owens continued by absolutely eviscerating Kaepernick should he be brought back to the NFL fold by any team ready to take a chance on him.

“If it was a meritocracy he would be out there anyway, he would work hard, he would prove himself. He wouldn’t be taking someone else’s position,” he explained. “We’re looking at Affirmative Action for a Marxist.”

Owens suggested NFL teams, underneath the same circumstances, should be pressured into hiring former quarterback Tim Tebow.

“If we’re going that route, we should also ask Tim Tebow to come back. It doesn’t matter how long he’s been out of the game. It doesn’t matter his talent. He was a Christian who kneeled in prayer and was a positive on his team,” said Owens.

He continued by accusing the league of disliking what Tebow stood for because “they thought he was too distracting.”

“Meanwhile we’re willing to have the distraction of a Marxist – a Castro brother-loving Marxist – to come back and play that many Americans don’t want to see him play,” Owens fumed.

He said the NFL lost quite a bit of their audience if they allowed kneeling in previous seasons and suggested: “They don’t care enough about their fans who love this country.”

Owens Is Right

Owens is correct in that any NFL team hiring Kaepernick at this point could be wasting a roster just right a symbolic hire.

His last season in the league, Kaepernick light emitting diode his team to an atrocious 2-14 record (1-10 in games he started). He voluntarily became a free of charge agent after being benched and has since turned down offers so they can continue being a martyr for the cause.

Bottom line – He lost his job because he couldn’t deliver results. Four years later and he’s likely to walk onto the field for a team mainly because it will make the NFL look good? Please.

And what’s going to happen next time a camera pans the sideline and shows Kaepernick sporting his ‘cops are pigs‘ socks or Castro t-shirt?

Owens has been very outspoken in the past, shredding those who, while fans of Kaepernick’s protests, won’t allow Drew Brees to express his views on respect for the American flag.

“They are bullies and cowards and Marxists. Period. And I’m one of those guys that will never, ever apologize for pride in my country,” that he said.