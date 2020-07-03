Former Football Great Rips NFL For Vowing To Play ‘Black National Anthem’ At Games

The NFL will reportedly play the ‘Black National Anthem’ previous to opening week video games and can take into account permitting gamers to place names of victims of police brutality on their helmets or jerseys, one thing that has raised the ire of former soccer nice, Burgess Owens.

In persevering with with their new position as social justice warriors, the league could have the music “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” both carried out reside or performed on a recording earlier than the precise National Anthem week 1.

“These moves are seen as part of the league’s collaborative work with its players to raise awareness of systemic racism and police brutality,” CBS Sports reports.

Because that’s the job of a FOOTBALL league, not you recognize, selling and enjoying soccer video games.

Everyone ought to take a knee in the course of the Black National Anthem We have a National anthem, it’s for the complete nation. Why are they making an attempt to convey again segregation? So RACIST Martin Luther King Jr

DID NOT MARCH FOR A BLACK NATIONAL ANTHEM. pic.twitter.com/1WXXVqiTvd — Terrence Ok. Williams (@w_terrence) July 3, 2020

Threatened to Fine Players For 9/11 Tributes

How precisely is that this going to work? Aside from the anthem, what precisely will likely be allowed on gamers’ jerseys? Will we’ve Mike Brown and “hands up, don’t shoot,” a very false narrative about police brutality, plastered throughout uniforms?

Not to say, the NFL really has a fairly embarrassing file in the case of permitting gamers to pay tribute to sure causes on their uniforms.

Does anybody keep in mind once they threatened to effective gamers for honoring the victims of 9/11?

The NFL has since relaxed its stance on fines in the case of 9/11 tributes.

On the flip aspect of the present debate, nevertheless, they haven’t.

In 2016, what would have been a direct counter-argument to the supposed police brutality problem, the Dallas Cowboys were forbidden from carrying decals honoring fallen members from the Dallas Police Department.

The Cowboys had requested a possibility to commemorate those that fell sufferer to the Dallas capturing in July of 2016, through which officers have been particularly focused.

Former Player Slams NFL

Owens, a former Super Bowl champion, slammed the NFL for its determination to play a ‘black national anthem,’ saying it amounted to assist for segregation.

“There is no ‘black national anthem,’” he tweeted. “Why does it feel like the country is trying to segregate again sometimes?”

There isn’t any “black national anthem”. Why does it really feel just like the nation is making an attempt to segregate once more typically? — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) July 3, 2020

Owens, who’s operating for Congress in Utah’s 4th congressional district, had beforehand said his intention to desert the league altogether if gamers deliberate to kneel in the course of the nationwide anthem this season.

“If [NFL Commissioner Roger] Goodell allows Kaepernick to come back, if they allow players to kneel during the national anthem, I’m willing to not watch the game,” he informed Sports Illustrated.

It’ll be attention-grabbing to see what number of soccer followers really feel the identical method in the course of the season.