Former Florida Tax Collector Used Public Funds for Blockchain Company

A former Florida tax collector was discovered to have actually used public funds to establish a blockchain company.

In a report from the Orlando Sentinel, former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg billed the Tax Collector’s Office $65,860 to purchase computer system servers for a company he was establishing called Government Blockchain Systems LLC. Greenberg then apparently returned the cash in a series of checks.

Greenberg supposedly billed the Tax Collector’s Office for 20 servers in September 2019, and the next day, the general public workplace cut a check toGovernment Blockchain Systems The company, on the other hand, offered the workplace an invoice that it purchased 15 out of the 20 servers. The Orlando Sentinel stated it’s uncertain why just 15 servers were purchased.

Government Blockchain Systems was signed up in July 2019 and noted both Greenberg and Samuel Armes, president of theFlorida Blockchain Business Association Armes was employed by the Tax workplace as a blockchain supporter and legal affairs director however left inDecember One of the Tax Collector’s workplaces was noted as the company’s main address. The company was liquified in May.

Greenberg informed the paper, the company desired “to develop a system that would move citizens’ details from motorists’ licenses to a safe blockchain.

Florida has actually prosecuted Greenberg for stalking a political challenger.